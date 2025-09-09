Justin Jefferson Had Cool Gift for Young Fan After Vikings' Big Win vs. Bears
Iced out.
In this story:
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson played the entirety of his Monday Night Football contest vs. the Bears wearing some shiny chains around his neck—then similarly decked out a young fan once the game was over.
Following the Vikes' comeback win over Chicago, which saw Jefferson himself haul in one touchdown, the stud wideout made his way over to the stands at Soldier Field to gift a young fan a "SportsCenter Top 10" chain. New core memory made.
Watch that below:
Outside of his touchdown, JJettas finished Monday's contest with four catches for 44 yards. He'll look to improve that haul—and maybe award another young fan with some ice—this weekend, when Minnesota hosts the Falcons at 8:20 p.m. ET.
