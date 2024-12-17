Justin Jefferson Had Words of Encouragement for Caleb Williams After Vikings-Bears
The Minnesota Vikings dismantled the Chicago Bears on Monday night to improve to 12–2 on the season. After the game, Justin Jefferson sought out Caleb Williams on the field to offer him some words of encouragement.
It was a difficult night for Williams, who took some hard hits throughout the game. Jefferson made sure to try to lift the rookie's spirits, telling him that he has a bright future in the league. While the two embraced postgame, Jefferson could be overheard praising Williams.
"Good luck to you, dog. You're a killer, boy! Do your thing boy, God bless you," said Jefferson.
After a 4–2 start to the season, the Bears have lost eight consecutive games. Williams hasn't thrown an interception during their losing streak, but he's been sacked 38 times and taken some substantial hits from defenders. He completed 19-of-31 passes for 191 yards and one TD on Monday.
Jefferson, who caught seven passes for 73 yards and a touchdown in Minnesota's win, encouraged Williams to keep doing his thing, showing the respect he has for the reigning No. 1 pick after their second meeting of the season.