Justin Tucker Accused of Inappropriate Sexual Behavior by Former Massage Therapists
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has been accused of inappropriate behavior by six massage therapists, according to an investigation by The Baltimore Banner.
In an article published on Thursday, the outlet spoke with several therapists who said the star kicker's, "...behavior was so egregious that they ended his sessions early or refused to work on him again."
The Banner began its investigation after receiving a tip on Jan. 9, and spoke to six massage therapists who recounted "troubling" experiences with Tucker from 2012 to 2016. According to the Banner’s investigation, most of the six women who brought forth the allegations did not know each other before being contacted, but gave "strikingly similar" accounts of interactions with the five-time All-Pro.
Management of two spas in the Baltimore area told the Banner that Tucker was banned from the establishments due to inappropriate behavior.
From the report:
Five of the women said Tucker asked them to massage his pelvic region or inner thighs while he had an erection. Then they said he repeatedly wiggled his pelvis to remove the sheets, which fully or partially exposed his genitals. Two women said Tucker brushed them with his exposed penis. Three said, when they returned to the treatment room after Tucker left, they discovered a large wet spot on the massage table, which they strongly believed to be ejaculate.
Tucker posted a statement to social media Thursday afternoon, in which he called the allegations presented in the report "unequivocally false."
Tucker's attorneys also denied the allegations in a statement given to the Banner.
“Mr. Tucker has never behaved inappropriately during any massage therapy session, and certainly never in the manner described” by The Banner’s reporting, the lawyers said. “Any suggestion to the contrary is a fictitious and utterly baseless claim.”
The Ravens declined to comment on the allegations, according to the Banner. The NFL released a statement after the report was published.
"We first became aware of the allegations from the reporter investigating this story as they were not previously shared with the NFL," said league spokesperson Bryan McCarthy, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. "We take any allegation seriously and will look into the matter."