Kansas City Chiefs Cut DT Isaiah Buggs After Latest Arrest, per Report
The Kansas City Chiefs are moving on from defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs after several legal issues this offseason, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.
In late May, Buggs turned himself into police after two misdemeanor warrants were filed against him accusing the NFL player of animal cruelty. Buggs was released on bond and his agent claimed it was part of a "subversive campaign" to force Buggs to close hookah lounges he owned in Tuscaloosa, AL.
Then, on June 17, Buggs was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence and second-degree burglary. The defensive lineman allegedly broke into an apartment occupied by the mother of his child and dragged her down the stairs. Consequentially, his bond was revoked and Buggs remains in jail as the legal issues unfold. At the time, the Chiefs declined comment.
Now, just over one week later, Kansas City is cutting Buggs outright. He ended up spending fewer than six months with the Super Bowl champions and never recorded a snap after signing on with the team's practice squad in early January.