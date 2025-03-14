SI

Kareem Hunt's Reported Contract Details With Kansas City Chiefs After Re-Signing

He posted his highest rushing total in four years in 2024.

Patrick Andres

Kareem Hunt will reportedly return to the Chiefs in 2025.
Kareem Hunt will reportedly return to the Chiefs in 2025. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

A valuable piece of the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive puzzle appears set to return in 2025.

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is re-signing with the team on a one-year deal worth $1.5 million, according to a Friday afternoon report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Per Pelissero, Hunt can earn more with incentives.

Hunt, 29, returned to Kansas City in September after six years away. In 13 games, he rushed 200 times for 720 yards seven touchdowns on a 15-2 team.

He added a pair of touchdowns in the playoffs—the sixth and seventh postseason scores of his career.

Hunt began his career with the Chiefs, leading the league in rushing in 2017. In November of 2018, video surfaced of Hunt pushing and kicking a woman, leading to his release.

Following an eight-game suspension, Hunt began playing for the Cleveland Browns in 2019, eventually spending five years there.

The prolific scorer's 47 rushing touchdowns lifetime rank 105th in league history.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL