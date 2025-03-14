Kareem Hunt's Reported Contract Details With Kansas City Chiefs After Re-Signing
A valuable piece of the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive puzzle appears set to return in 2025.
Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is re-signing with the team on a one-year deal worth $1.5 million, according to a Friday afternoon report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Per Pelissero, Hunt can earn more with incentives.
Hunt, 29, returned to Kansas City in September after six years away. In 13 games, he rushed 200 times for 720 yards seven touchdowns on a 15-2 team.
He added a pair of touchdowns in the playoffs—the sixth and seventh postseason scores of his career.
Hunt began his career with the Chiefs, leading the league in rushing in 2017. In November of 2018, video surfaced of Hunt pushing and kicking a woman, leading to his release.
Following an eight-game suspension, Hunt began playing for the Cleveland Browns in 2019, eventually spending five years there.
The prolific scorer's 47 rushing touchdowns lifetime rank 105th in league history.