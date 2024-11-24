Kavontae Turpin’s Video Game Spin Move on Kick Return TD Clinches Win vs. Commanders
The Dallas Cowboys survived an absolutely wild game to beat the Washington Commanders in Week 12. In a contest featuring some of the worst special teams play you will ever see, Cowboys return man Kavontae Turpin scored a beauty of a kick return touchdown.
The Commanders cut the Cowboys' lead to 20-17 after Jayden Daniels converted a two-point conversion with just over three minutes remaining and it looked like Dallas was destined to blow its lead.
Instead, Michael Turpin took the ensuing kickoff to the house to increase the Cowboys' lead to 10. The ball was kicked short of the end zone and Turping initially misplayed it and had to go back and pick it up short of the end zone. When he turned around, the coverage team was closing in. After a few stutter steps, Turpin started to go right before he spun back around and bolted up the middle, basically untouched.
Turpin is the fastest player in the NFL this year and this pretty much proves it.
