Cowboys’ KaVontae Turpin Becomes 2024’s Fastest Ball Carrier on TD vs. Texans
The Dallas Cowboys had a nightmare start on Monday Night Football against the Houston Texans in Week 11. With the roof falling apart and the Texans rolling early, the Cowboys found themselves down 14-0 after the first quarter.
Then Cooper Rush hit KaVontae Turpin on the first play of the second quarter. Turpin took a slant to the house for a touchdown and no Texans defender came close to catching him. Probably because he was running faster than any other player had run with a football in the NFL this season.
According to NextGen Stats, Turpin topped out at 22.36 miles per hour, which is why he looked so fast during the live broadcast.
Turpin only played eight total offensive snaps last week and came into the game with 17 total receptions this season. With speed like that, it's no wonder they at least let him return kicks.