Keenan Allen Leaves Door Open for Bears to Offer Him Contract Extension
Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen has yet to play a down for his new team after being traded away from the Los Angeles Chargers in March, but the 11-year veteran would be open to remaining in Chicago long-term, he told reporters on Tuesday.
Allen, whose family is staying back in Los Angeles this season while he plays out the final year of his contract that pays him $23.1 million, wouldn't mind sticking around beyond this upcoming season.
"I haven't lived without them my whole time in the NFL, so [I'm] just going to have to figure it out being by myself for a little while," Allen said on Tuesday. "It wouldn't be hard to adjust to a city like this."
The Bears are understandably in no hurry to pay Allen considering the strength of the receiver room. Chicago selected Rome Odunze with the No. 9 pick, and have star wide receiver D.J. Moore coming off a 96-catch, 1,364-yard season in his first year with the franchise.
Allen will let his play do the talking to determine whether or not he's worthy of the extension he's seeking, especially at this stage of his career.
"The market just got reset," Allen said, referencing the massive contract that Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson inked on Monday. "I'm going to play as long as I can. As far as an extension, I'm going to let the play speak for itself, and if they offer me something that I like, we'll go from there."
The 32-year-old Allen caught 108 passes for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games for the Chargers last season. He's still an incredibly productive wide receiver, and will look to prove himself as an asset with his new team when he takes the field this fall with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and his fellow standout receivers.