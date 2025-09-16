Keenan Allen Taunted 'Weak' Raiders Fans After Chargers' 'Monday Night Football' Win
The Los Angeles Chargers effectively toyed with their prey on Monday Night Football, allowing the Las Vegas Raiders to run downright horrifying offense for 60 minutes while cruising to a 20-9 win. Jim Harbaugh's team is now 2-0 on the young season and alone atop the AFC West after back-to-back convincing primetime wins. Their defense has been stingy, and Justin Herbert has played complementary football.
In short, vibes are high.
Which the official team account confirmed by sending out a video of wide receiver Keenan Allen delivering a message to Raiders supporters as he ran off the field.
"Tell them weak a-- Raiders fans to go home," said Allen on the heels of a five-catch, 61-yard performance that included a touchdown.
The thing is, Raiders fans both 'weak a--' and otherwise were headed home. Or at least somewhere else because the NFL does not let fans hang out in stadiums overnight after a game.
If a player can't taunt fans who have been giving them the business for the previous three hours after a huge division win then when can they? Win on the road and there's carte blanch to rub it in a little.
Doing it after Week 2 is a bold move, though. Let's see it all plays out.