Comparing How Top Rookie Quarterbacks Performed in NFL Preseason Week 1
Week 1 of the 2025 NFL preseason has officially come to a close, with all 32 teams dipping their toes back into game action across the last four days.
While the final scores don't matter—as evidenced by two of the 16 contests ending in ties—player performance certainly do, with squads using these exhibitions to tinker with depth charts and begin finalizing their 53-man rosters.
For the league's rookie class, and more specifically the quarterbacks, this weekend marked their first taste of NFL action as they look to make their mark. Here's a look at how some of the top first-year signal callers performed:
Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans (1.01)
Stats: 5-for-8, 67 yards
Likely the only Week 1 starting quarterback from the 2025 draft class, Cam Ward played just two series with the Titans' first-team offense—and made the most of it.
After starting 0-for-2 on his team's first possession, the 23-year-old bounced back by leading Tennessee on an 11-play, 65-yard touchdown drive. The series was highlighted by a 27-yard connection with wide receiver Calvin Ridley.
Jaxson Dart, New York Giants (1.25)
Stats: 12-for-19, 154 yards, 1 TD | 3 carries, 24 yards
Jaxson Dart looked comfortable under center in the Giants' 34-25 win over the Bills on Saturday, completing 12 of his 19 pass attempts for 154 yards and a score to wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey.
The late first-round pick played four series for New York and, despite telling head coach Brian Daboll his performance was mid, led his team to points on three of them. Dart also led the Giants in rushing with 24 yards on three attempts.
Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints (2.40)
Stats: 15-for-22, 165 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Tyler Shough's NFL debut began about as poorly as you could imagine. After his first two drives resulted in a field goal and a three-play series for negative yards, the 25-year-old rookie proceeded to throw an interception to Chargers cornerback Eric Rogers—who returned it 43 yards for a defensive score.
The good news is, Shough bounced back. He came out on the following drive and ripped a 54-yard touchdown pass to Mason Tipton.
Shough finished the contest an efficient 15-for-22 passing for 165 yards.
Jalen Milroe, Seattle Seahawks (3.92)
Stats: 6-for-10, 61 yards | 3 carries, 38 yards
Competing for the Seahawks' backup quarterback spot alongside veteran Drew Lock, rookie Jalen Milroe played the second half of Seattle's 23-23 tie against the Raiders on Thursday night.
The former Alabama Crimson Tide signal caller completed six of his 10 pass attempts for 61 yards and also showed off his running ability to the tune of 38 rushing yards on three attempts.
Seattle scored on just one of five drives with Milroe leading the huddle.
Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns (5.144)
Stats: 14-for-23, 138 yards, 2 TD | 4 carries, 19 yards
Shedeur Sanders made a great first impression in his NFL debut on Friday night.
Trudging through the noise, the fifth-round pick started at quarterback for the Browns in their preseason opener and proceeded to complete 14 of his 23 pass attempts for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Sanders was given a hefty 10 drives of game action due, in part, to injuries to the rest of the quarterback room, and was able to lead Cleveland to 21 points. He showed both poise and swagger as he helped his team to a win.
Sanders was arguably the winner of the entire first weekend of preseason ball.