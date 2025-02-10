Kendrick Lamar's Mischievous Grin at Super Bowl Halftime Show Instantly Became a Meme
Kendrick Lamar stole the show during his halftime performance at Super Bowl LIX, as his performance at the Caesars Superdome electrified both the audience in attendance and fans watching at home.
There were plenty of sensational moments, including a surprise cameo from Serena Williams, but none were more memorable than his highly-coveted performance of his popular Drake diss track "Not Like Us."
Lamar boldly acknowledged his feud with Drake, staring directly into the camera while strutting and mischievously grinning ear-to-ear as he rapped the lyrics, "Say Drake..." It was the proverbial final blow of his longtime feud with the Canadian rapper, and the moment was instantly celebrated on social media, where it didn't take long for the clip to become a meme.