Serena Williams Makes Shocking Cameo During Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show
Kedrick Lamar brought the house down during his halftime show performance during Super Bowl LIX. He also brought a star that made what is sure to become a legendary cameo.
Midway through his performance, Serena Williams showed up and danced in the middle of "Not Like Us."
Williams clearly had a blast.
There are a lot of connections here.
Both Lamar and Williams hail from Compton, California and made it huge. On top of that, "Not Like Us" is an infamous diss track aimed at Drake, whom Williams dated for years in the early 2010s.
Performing a diss track against someone during the Super Bowl halftime show while his ex-girlfriend dances to it is next level. Well done, Kendrick.
