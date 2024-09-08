Kendrick Lamar to Headline Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans
The Super Bowl LIX halftime show will be headlined by rapper Kendrick Lamar.
Lamar, a Pulitzer Prize winning artist, will perform on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans. He announced the news through a YouTube video on Sunday morning that saw him standing on a football field with a giant American flag behind him.
It won't be the first time Lamar's appeared at the Super Bowl halftime show. He made a cameo during the 2022 performance that included Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and 50 Cent. He sang his 2015 hit "Alright" in his appearance.
Lamar's hit song "Not Like Us" was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for two weeks in the spring. It's been on the chart for 17 weeks total. He's had 75 songs on the Hot 100 chart, with four of those being No. 1 hits and 15 songs being Top 10 hits.
He's been nominated for 50 Grammy Awards and has won 17.