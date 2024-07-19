Veteran Running Back Kenyan Drake Announces Retirement
As another NFL season draws near, a veteran running back has elected to hang up his cleats.
Longtime running back Kenyan Drake is retiring from the NFL, he announced in a Friday afternoon Instagram post.
"Hard to believe eight seasons have come and gone. I’ve loved the journey—the wins, the moments big and small, the comradery, the energy, all of it," Drake wrote. "Ready to enjoy a little retirement and see where the next chapter takes me. Thanks to everyone that was along for the ride with me."
Drake, 30, split his eight-year career between the Miami Dolphins, the Arizona Cardinals, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Baltimore Ravens and the Green Bay Packers.
He rushed for 3,866 yards and 33 touchdowns, both of which ranked in the top 25 among active players. In 2023, he played just three games, failing to gain a yard for either the Ravens or Packers.
As a collegian, Drake won national championships with Alabama in 2012 and '15.