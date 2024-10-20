Keon Coleman Had to Tell Amari Cooper Where to Go on His First TD in Bills Debut
Amari Cooper didn't waste any time scoring his first touchdown as a member of the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo acquired Cooper in a trade with the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday. On Sunday Cooper caught a 12-yard pass from Josh Allen to give the Bills a 14-10 lead over the Tennessee Titans.
There wasn't anything spectacular about Cooper's first score in a Buffalo jersey, but something interesting did happen right before the ball was snapped.
Allen changed the play at the line and Cooper turned to rookie Keon Coleman. It's unclear what exactly Cooper said, but Coleman then points to the end zone, seemingly telling Cooper where to go on the audible. And that's exactly what he did.
A few people caught the moment between the two teammates.
Here's FS1's Emmanuel Acho breaking it down.
Coleman and Cooper both had 58 yards on four targets through three quarters. They could be a dangerous combination for Josh Allen as they both continue to get used to Buffalo.