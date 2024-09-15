Kevin Harlan Expertly Called a Highlight From Another Game Due to Technical Difficulties
CBS announcer Kevin Harlan is in a class of his own.
After the CBS studio was impacted by technical difficulties during Sunday’s busy slate of NFL games, Harlan quickly jumped in to call a highlight from another afternoon matchup. Harlan, who was in the booth for the San Francisco 49ers-Minnesota Vikings game, threw the broadcast to Nate Burleson for an in-studio update on the New York Jets-Tennessee Titans game.
However, Burleson said he “couldn’t hear anything” on the broadcast, leading Harlan to think on his feet and get viewers up to speed in a seamless transition into the Jets-Titans game.
“I can hear ya,” Harlan said, as the broadcast showed a highlight of a Titans touchdown. “Here we go, Rodgers against Tennessee and they’re going deep and it was caught by the Titans. Ridley with a touchdown reception! The former Jacksonville Jaguar! Will Levis with the long throw for Tennessee. Back to Minneapolis. Alright, Nate, thank you.”
Harlan then signed off—only to sign back in seconds later to resume his play-calling duties in the 49ers-Vikings game.
Fans were in awe at how good Harlan was at his job.