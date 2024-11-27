Kevin O'Connell Discusses Daniel Jones's Fit With Sam Darnold, Vikings
Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell is collecting abandoned franchise quarterbacks to his roster like Avengers Infinity Stones.
Sam Darnold, the former No. 3 pick who didn't pan out as the New York Jets' answer under center, has led the Vikings to a 9–2 record this season. And now Daniel Jones, the former No. 6 pick who was cut by the New York Giants last Monday, is joining the mix as he agreed to sign the Vikings after officially clearing waivers Monday.
"Good addition to our quarterback room. I love our quarterback room already," O'Connell said to the media on Wednesday. "I've always been a fan [of Jones]. Really like the person, the human being, the makeup. And then the player Daniel Jones, I think there's so much out in front of him that are going to be really good things that we personally get to be a part of."
Jones is a fascinating midseason fit with Minnesota. Currently on the practice squad, Jones will serve as depth behind Darnold and backup Nick Mullens as he learns the Vikings' offensive system. But there could be a fit beyond this season. Darnold, if he keeps playing at his current level, will likely be seeking a bigger free-agent contract than the Vikings are willing to pay with first-round pick J.J. McCarthy waiting in the wings.
Hosting a position battle between McCarthy and a former New York franchise quarterback worked out this year with Darnold. It might make some sense with McCarthy and Jones next season, although O'Connell didn't speculate much on that possibility.
"I don't think we need to think about that at this time," O'Connell said when asked about the Vikings' big-picture plans with Jones. "I'm just excited to get him here. I think there are short-term and long-term conversations that are going on at every position on our roster."
After three years with the Jets in which he nearly threw as many interceptions (39) as touchdowns (45), Darnold landed with the Carolina Panthers, where he lost the starting job to Baker Mayfield in '22. Darnold spent last season as Brock Purdy's backup with the San Francisco 49ers before entering free agency in search of a one-year deal to prove he is worthy of being one of 32 NFL starting quarterbacks.
Darnold, currently on pace to set career highs in just about every category, found what he was looking for in the Vikings. And Jones appears to share a similar sentiment, as he chose Minnesota over a reported dozen or so teams that expressed interest after he cleared waivers.
"The player development side and the quarterback development side is a huge passion of mine," O'Connell said. "I just love getting opportunities to work with guys, no matter what point in their quarterback journey they're at.
"Really, our system is built to hopefully try to help guys realize their truest potential. Simple as that. I think Daniel is going to be a positive addition to our culture and our building."