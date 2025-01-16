Kevin O'Connell, Coach of the Year Candidate, Clarifies Desire for Future With Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings' season may have come to an early close on Monday night after they fell 27–9 to the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card, but their impressive 14–3 season could be enough for the team to keep coach Kevin O'Connell around.
O'Connell will be entering the final year of his contract in 2025, meaning he's up for an extension this offseason. He told reporters on Thursday that those discussions have begun, but he intends to keep the details of the conversations "internal."
"I do [want to sign a contract extension], and I've had great dialogue with our ownership," O'Connell said. "I love being the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. ... I love our ownership. I have a great relationship with our ownership."
Although he didn't offer any specific details about his contract discussions, his positive answers offered enough for Vikings fans to believe O'Connell will be signed to an extension. He also reiterated his love for the Vikings organization, a message he previously said when there were rumors about him being traded.
Since taking over the Vikings in 2022, O'Connell's led the team to a 34–17 overall record. However, the Vikings have lost in both playoff games they've appeared in under O'Connell's leadership.
Still, the Vikings were able to tally their 14–3 record with Sam Darnold, who started just seven games from 2022 to '23, lead the team the whole season in the franchise's first year without Kirk Cousins since 2017. The team was without first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, a potential starter at quarterback, for the full season as he recovered from injury. Minnesota performed better than most people could've expected this season, and that shouldn't go unnoticed.