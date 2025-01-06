Vikings' Kevin O'Connell Bluntly Addresses Trade Report
Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell was included in a recent list of possible coaching candidates for the 2025 season. This report shared by Fox's Jay Glazer shocked many NFL fans as O'Connell led the Vikings to a 14–3 season and playoff bid.
O'Connell addressed the report on Monday, and it sounds like he likes where he is now.
“I’m not really interested in addressing the rumors or the speculation," O'Connell said. "What I can tell you is I love this team. I love everything about this organization. This is where I want to be. This is where I want to keep coaching and leading.”
We'll see what happens in the offseason, but it's safe to assume O'Connell plans to stay in Minnesota if they'll keep him. O'Connell is on contract with the Vikings through the 2025 season, so an extension could be coming in the next couple of months if the team wants to retain him.
And, it's likely that O'Connell doesn't want to focus on these coach trading rumors while the Vikings prepare for their wild-card matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.