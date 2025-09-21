Kevin Stefanski Clarifies Browns' QB Plans Moving Forward After Upset Win vs. Packers
It wasn't the prettiest win, but the Browns secured their first victory of the season on Sunday by upsetting the Packers 13-10. Cleveland blocked a field goal attempt by Green Bay late in the fourth quarter, then got the ball back and scored a field goal of their own to win the game.
It was a dramatic ending, that's for sure.
Despite the win, quarterback Joe Flacco didn't have his best performance by any means, completing 21 of 36 pass attempts for 142 yards and one interception. He was also sacked twice. Even with his struggles, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski plans to stick with the veteran quarterback as the team's starter moving forward.
So, it sounds like rookie Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders for that matter, will have to continue waiting for a chance to start, if Stefanski chooses to call on them at all.
Stefanski noted that the Browns were without two starting tackles on Sunday in Dawand Jones and Jack Conklin, which may have made a difference for Flacco while on offense. He remains confident in Flacco otherwise, though.
Through three games, Flacco has completed 56 of 90 pass attempts (62.2%) for 489 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Flacco and the Browns will take on the Lions next weekend.