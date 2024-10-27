Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns Make Classy Gesture to Jim Donovan’s Family
The Cleveland Browns beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Jameis Winston threw for 334 yards and three touchdown passes in his first start with the team following the season-ending injury to Deshaun Watson.
After the game Kevin Stefanski spoke to the team in the locker room to celebrate a "team win" after they broke their five-game losing streak by beating their AFC North rivals. Despite the fact that the Browns are just 2-6, Stefanski told them, "I f---ing love where this football team is."
Before they broke apart, Stefanski honored the longtime radio voice of the Cleveland Browns, Jim Donovan, who had passed away on Saturday.
"I told you guys I would love nothing more than to give this game ball to the family of Jim Donovan," said Stefanski. "Fellas, Jim loved the Cleveland Browns. He loved you guys. OK? We love him back. We will be there for his family. This one's for Jim."
Donovan had been with the team since they returned to the NFL in 1999 and held that position until the start of the 2024 season.