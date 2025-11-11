Kevin Stefanski Weighs in on Sticking With Dillon Gabriel As Browns’ Quarterback
The Browns sustained another disappointing loss on Sunday, falling to the Jets 27-20. Losing has long been the norm in Cleveland, but losing to a previously one-win Jets team that passed for just 54 yards is particularly frustrating.
Despite dropping to 2-7 on the season, the Browns are sticking with rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel and not planning to take a look at Shedeur Sanders at this time. Though Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said during the summer they want to get a look at both Gabriel and Sanders before next year’s draft, when they’ll have two first-round picks, they will continue to see how Gabriel plays.
“I don’t think it’s fair to speculate [on a timetable to play Sanders],” Stefanski said to reporters on Monday. “We’re committed to getting better as an offense. Dillon is certainly committing to improving every which way he can. All the while, all our players, young players, are developing and working so hard behind the scenes to make sure that they’re getting better on a daily basis.”
Gabriel went 17-of-32 for 167 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday while averaging 5.2 yards per attempt. Overall this season, Gabriel is 1-4 and has completed 58.6% of his passes for seven touchdowns, two picks at an average of 5.0 yards per attempt. He hasn’t played great, but in fairness to Gabriel, rookies often take time to develop and he hasn’t had a spectacular supporting cast around him. There is a reason Joe Flacco is playing significantly better on the Bengals than he was on the Browns.
“I think with young quarterbacks, it’s an understanding that there’s gonna be ups and downs. Can Dillon play better? Yes, he can. Can we play better around him? Yes, we can. Can we coach him better? Yes, we can,” Stefanski also said. “So, I understand the question, but I just trust that our young players at every position, and certainly at the quarterback position, are guys that are gonna work their tails off to get better every single day.”
Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy, who caught six passes for 78 yards and a touchdown Sunday, also seemed to support the team playing Gabriel and noted the improvement he’s seen from the young quarterback.
"I think Dillon's constantly growing each game. Each game he's had, I feel like he's just getting better and better,” Jeudy said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. “All a quarterback needs is opportunities and consistency. Him being out there and just getting more reps, it's going to give him more confidence and I see Dillon consistently growing each week."
Gabriel will look to take strides forward as he and the Browns face the Ravens this week.