Kevin Stefanski Explains Why Shedeur Sanders Isn't Getting Reps With Browns Starters
Dillon Gabriel is locked in as the Browns' starting quarterback after the team offloaded Joe Flacco to the rival Bengals. The rookie quarterback had been taking practice reps with the first team, even while still serving as Flacco's backup, and he's continued to do so after taking over the starting job.
Coach Kevin Stefanski was asked Wednesday if Shedeur Sanders had begun taking reps with the first team after being elevated into the backup role in the aftermath of the Flacco trade. Stefanski indicated Sanders was not getting first team reps, and his explanation as to why that is makes plenty of sense.
"With a young quarterback, with Dillon starting, you want to make sure he gets a lot of the reps. It's different when you have a veteran with Joe," Stefanski said, via ESPN.
Stefanski said that Sanders is still getting plenty of practice reps, though made clear the team is focusing on getting Gabriel as many opportunities to work with the first team as possible.
Gabriel was the Browns' third-round pick, taken at No. 94 in the 2025 draft out of Oregon. They selected Sanders 50 picks later at No. 144, a fifth-round pick.
In three starts since the Flacco trade, Gabriel has led Cleveland to a 1–2 record. This season, he's completed 64.9% of his passes for 546 yards and three touchdowns without throwing an interception or fumbling. The Browns' offense has been pretty conservative with Gabriel under center as it works to minimize the chance of costly mistakes, as he's yet to complete a pass for more than 24 yards.
Cleveland will take on the Patriots at Gilette Stadium in Foxbrough, Mass. on Sunday, Oct. 26 in what will be Gabriel's fourth NFL start.