Khalen Saunders' Stunning Speed After Picking Off Patrick Mahomes Left NFL World in Awe

At 324 pounds, Khalen Saunders reached a top speed of 15.79 mph on his 36-yard interception, the 3rd-fastest speed by a ball carrier who weighs over 320 pounds since 2016.



The interception increased the @Saints win probability from 5.1% to 15.0% (+9.9%).



