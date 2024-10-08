Khalen Saunders' Stunning Speed After Picking Off Patrick Mahomes Left NFL World in Awe
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders certainly isn't renowned for his speed, but perhaps he should be.
After recording an impressive interception of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during Monday Night Football, Saunders surprised football fans by turning on the jets. Saunders brought the ball out of the end zone and ended up bolting down the sideline for a near 40-yard return.
After JuJu Smith-Schuster failed to corral a pass from Mahomes near the goal line, Saunders was able to snag the ball out of the air. He then tucked the football under his arm like a running back and booked it out to the 35-yard line before being brought down.
The unexpected display of speed from Saunders, who is recorded as weighing 324 pounds, drew quite a reaction from the NFL world, including the likes of Jason Kelce and Tom Brady, who celebrated his interception on social media.
If you weren't aware of Saunders' devious speed, you certainly are now. The big man was absolutely moving after recording the first interception of his career.