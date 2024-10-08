SI

Khalen Saunders' Stunning Speed After Picking Off Patrick Mahomes Left NFL World in Awe

Karl Rasmussen

New Orleans Saints DT Khalen Saunders returns an interception of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.
New Orleans Saints DT Khalen Saunders returns an interception of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. / Screenshot via NFL on X
In this story:

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders certainly isn't renowned for his speed, but perhaps he should be.

After recording an impressive interception of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during Monday Night Football, Saunders surprised football fans by turning on the jets. Saunders brought the ball out of the end zone and ended up bolting down the sideline for a near 40-yard return.

After JuJu Smith-Schuster failed to corral a pass from Mahomes near the goal line, Saunders was able to snag the ball out of the air. He then tucked the football under his arm like a running back and booked it out to the 35-yard line before being brought down.

The unexpected display of speed from Saunders, who is recorded as weighing 324 pounds, drew quite a reaction from the NFL world, including the likes of Jason Kelce and Tom Brady, who celebrated his interception on social media.

If you weren't aware of Saunders' devious speed, you certainly are now. The big man was absolutely moving after recording the first interception of his career.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/NFL