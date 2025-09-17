SI

Khalil Mack: Chargers Get Positive Injury Update on Star Linebacker

Los Angeles fans can breathe easier amid their team's strong start.

Patrick Andres

Khalil Mack will reportedly be back before long.
Khalil Mack will reportedly be back before long.
After a scare Monday against the Raiders, Chargers fans can breathe a bit easier over the status of linebacker Khalil Mack.

Mack is not expected to miss the rest of the season after dislocating his elbow against Las Vegas, according to a Wednesday morning report from Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Instead, he will likely "be back in a few weeks."

Los Angeles, currently 2-0, has been one of the best teams in football so far this young season—and Mack has been a crucial part of that equation.

In the Chargers' two games, he's registered a sack and hit the quarterback twice. That comes on the heels of a 2024 campaign that saw the future Hall of Famer make his ninth Pro Bowl appearance.

Mack—in his fourth year with Los Angeles after four years each with the Raiders and Bears—has 108.5 career sacks, which ranks fourth among active players.

The Chargers' next four games will see them meet the Broncos, Giants, Commanders and Dolphins.

