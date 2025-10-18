Khalil Mack: Chargers Set Return Date for Nine-Time Pro Bowler
The Chargers' home date with the Colts Sunday is a huge litmus test for two aspiring AFC contenders—and Los Angeles will get a key defensive piece back right in time for it.
Future Hall of Fame linebacker Khalil Mack is off the injured reserve and will play against Indianapolis. The Chargers made the move official Saturday via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, ending his five-week absence due to an elbow injury.
Mack, 34, has played in two games this season—registering one sack and two combined tackles in Los Angeles's wins over the Chiefs and Raiders.
The veteran has played 12 seasons in the NFL—four each with Oakland, the Bears and the Chargers. His 108.5 sacks lifetime rank fifth among active players, and the Buffalo product's 32 forced fumbles rank second.
The Chargers are currently 4-2, and are tied for first place in the AFC West with the Broncos. Los Angeles has not won the division title since taking it four years in a row from 2006 to '09.