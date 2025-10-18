SI

Khalil Mack: Chargers Set Return Date for Nine-Time Pro Bowler

The linebacker's first game in over a month is imminent.

Patrick Andres

Khalil Mack's return will be a much-needed boost for the Chargers.
Khalil Mack's return will be a much-needed boost for the Chargers. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chargers' home date with the Colts Sunday is a huge litmus test for two aspiring AFC contenders—and Los Angeles will get a key defensive piece back right in time for it.

Future Hall of Fame linebacker Khalil Mack is off the injured reserve and will play against Indianapolis. The Chargers made the move official Saturday via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, ending his five-week absence due to an elbow injury.

Mack, 34, has played in two games this season—registering one sack and two combined tackles in Los Angeles's wins over the Chiefs and Raiders.

The veteran has played 12 seasons in the NFL—four each with Oakland, the Bears and the Chargers. His 108.5 sacks lifetime rank fifth among active players, and the Buffalo product's 32 forced fumbles rank second.

The Chargers are currently 4-2, and are tied for first place in the AFC West with the Broncos. Los Angeles has not won the division title since taking it four years in a row from 2006 to '09.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL