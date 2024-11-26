Khalil Mack Downplays Derrick Henry's Dominance After Chargers' Loss to Ravens
Khalil Mack doesn't seem too impressed by Derrick Henry.
The Baltimore Ravens beat the Los Angeles Chargers 30–23 on Monday night, in a game Henry dominated. The 30-year-old running back rushed for 140 yards on 24 carries (5.8 yards per carry) and softened the Chargers defense up for backup Justice Hill, who ran for 55 yards and a touchdown himself.
As a team, the Ravens racked up 212 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The Chargers looked powerless when trying to stop Baltimore's ground attack.
After the game, Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack was asked why playing against Henry is so hard. He replied, "That's the thing, man. I don't think it's hard to play against that guy and hopefully we see this team again. That's all. " He continued, "The way I play football I would love to play this team again. I would love to."
I'm not sure Mack was actually able to see the action on the field tonight despite playing in the game. Henry is a beast and the rest of the NFL knows it.
In 12 games this season, Henry has rushed for 1,325 yards on 221 carries (6.0 yards per carry), with 13 touchdowns. He's a legitimate MVP contender at this point for the 8-4 Ravens.