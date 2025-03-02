Khalil Mack Linked to Two NFC Teams Ahead of First Free Agency Foray
Khalil Mack will officially become a free agent for the first time in his illustrious NFL career when the new league year begins on March 12. While Mack is no longer at the peak of his powers the five-time All-Pro is still quite capable of making a difference from the edge, recording six sacks last year for the Los Angeles Chargers after posting a career-high 17 quarterback takedowns in 2023.
The 34-year-old star pass rusher should be a popular man when free agency begins. To whit, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday that rumors are linking Mack to two NFC teams with nearly two weeks to go before the fun begins: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears.
"Teams agree edge rusher Khalil Mack played lights out last season," Fowler wrote, "and the only real concern with his free agency is age (he's 34). A few people I've talked to have made potential connections to the Buccaneers and Bears. Tampa Bay typically doesn't spend big on external free agents but is looking for pass-rush help."
The Bears ranked 16th in total sacks last season and the Bucs ranked seventh. So neither team is in dire need of pass-rushing help. However, both franchises have quality edge pieces set to hit free agency in March. Tampa Bay could lose one or both of Lavonte David and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. Chicago cut Demarcus Walker last week and may see Darrell Taylor walk.
Mack would certainly help offset such losses even if he isn't capable of terrorizing a QB all on his own anymore. Teams also could be interested in whatever veteran mentorship he can bring to the table. It will be intriguing to see where Mack ends up.