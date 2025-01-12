Khalil Mack Addresses Potential Retirement As He Enters Free Agency
The Los Angeles Chargers’ season came to an end on Saturday after a 32-12 drubbing at the hands of the Houston Texans.
With the season completed, the future of edge rusher Khalil Mack immediately became one of the biggest non-quarterback stories of the upcoming offseason.
Mack, 33, is a former defensive player of the year winner and a four-time first-team All-Pro, and is an unrestricted free agent heading into next season.
When asked about his plans for next year, Mack indicated he wasn’t in a rush to make a decision.
“There’s a lot of different thoughts in my head right now. Can’t really speak on a definitive decision in terms of what I’m going to do. I don’t know if I’m going to play football anymore,” Mack told reporters.
“There’s some things I need to talk through with my wife. Spend some time with my kids. Try not make a rash decision after a loss. I think I did that a couple years ago—it didn’t really go too well. Trying not to be emotional through this process, trying to think a little more clearly. That’s going to take time."
Mack still has plenty of game left, and would fit well into the defensive platoon of any title contender. If he does decide to keep playing, don’t be surprised if he lands with a team that feels only a piece or two away from a title. Mack has collected a plethora of individual accolades in his career, but is still looking to add a Super Bowl ring to his trophy case.