Khalil Shakir Assisted Saving 19 Buffalo Rescue Dogs From Euthanasia in Touching Move

Blake Silverman

Bills receiver Khalil Shakir has helped a Buffalo animal rescue transfer dogs when space was needed
Bills receiver Khalil Shakir has helped a Buffalo animal rescue transfer dogs when space was needed / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Khalil Shakir doesn't just give Bills fans someone to cheer for on the field, he's making an impact off it, too.

He made a great deal of tails wag recently with his effort to support Nickel City Canine Rescue. According to a recent ESPN report, the Bills receiver helped the Buffalo-area rescue with a transfer of dogs from Clarke County Animal Shelter, which has to euthanize dogs when space is needed. Per ESPN's Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg, he helped save 19 dogs. The NFL and Shakir posted a video of the touching moment on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

Anyone else suddenly have something in their eye?

Shakir and his wife, Sayler, also helped save 26 dogs in May and have been active in helping with dog rescues in the community. Their dog, Missy, was rescued by Nickel City before being adopted by the family last year according to ESPN.

The Shakir Family Foundation held a large adoption event Saturday where 18 dogs from Nickel City were adopted before he helped transfer the 19 dogs the next day. The video of the transport noted that Shakir's mom and his two best friends helped out giving the sweet dogs a second chance.

All the more reason for Bills fans and anyone who happens to catch a game to root for Shakir. The wet noses and wagging tails certainly have a new best friend for life. He signed a new $60 million deal with $32 million guaranteed over the offseason that keeps him in Buffalo on a four-year extension.

