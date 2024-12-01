Kirk Cousins's Awful Performance vs. Chargers Leaves Fans Calling For Michael Penix Jr.
Kirk Cousins was terrible on Sunday, leaving the NFL world to collectively call for his job.
The Atlanta Falcons lost the Los Angeles Chargers 17-13, and their quarterback play was the reason for the defeat. Cousins was brutal during the game, throwing four interceptions including a pick-six, but his worst throw of the day came in the fourth quarter, lobbing a ball into quadruple coverage in the end zone.
Just...why?
The Falcons got the ball back quickly after that interception, giving Cousins one last chance at redemption if he were able to lead a game-winning drive. Instead, he capped off the day with one more pick.
Cousins's terrible showing left Falcons fans and the NFL world calling for rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to take over.
The Falcons signed Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract in the offseason with $100 million in guaranteed money. Then they drafted Penix with the eighth pick in the 2024 NFL draft. By doing so, they were just begging for a quarterback controversy to develop over the course of the season.
Well, they have one.
Cousins has not lived up to that contract in his first season with the franchise. Entering Sunday he had completed 68.1% of his passes for 2,807 yards, with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His QBR of 56.8 ranked 20th in the NFL and his passer rating of 96.6 is average at best. Adding four more picks to that math on Sunday didn’t help.
Penix has seen action in two games this season and has completed 3 of 5 passes for 38 yards. At this point, it's hard to believe the 24-year-old would be worse than Cousins.