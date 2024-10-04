Kirk Cousins Drops Iconic 'You Like That!' Quote to Celebrate Falcons' OT Win
There are three words that follow Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins everywhere he goes in his illustrious NFL career.
"You like that?"
Cousins had the opportunity to shout his famous catch phrase once again Thursday night in the aftermath of the Falcons' 36–30 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Falcons receiver Drake London did his best Cousins impression, too.
That quote, of course, stems from a game in 2015 when Cousins led Washington to a comeback 31–30 win over the Buccaneers after trailing 24–0. He shouted that phrase toward a member of the media while walking through the tunnel and toward Washington's locker room.
Nine years later, Cousins threw for 509 yards—the most in a single game in the NFL this season—and four touchdowns to beat the Buccaneers once again. It was a crucial win for the Falcons, who improved to 3–2 and now sit at the top of the NFC South.
Atlanta has the next 10 days off before taking on the Carolina Panthers at Bank of American Stadium in Week 6.
A huge win over a division rival? The Falcons definitely like that.