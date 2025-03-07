Where Kirk Cousins Stands With Falcons After Meeting With Owner Arthur Blank
Kirk Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons last season. Less than one year later, his time with the team may be coming to a close.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Cousins met with team owner Arthur Blank this week and told him he "wants to go to a place where he can start in 2025."
"The Falcons brass has said it'd do what's best for the team at QB," Breer added—so a decision remains to be determined.
Just over a month after signing Cousins to his mega-deal last March, the Falcons drafted his replacement in Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. While originally committing to Cousins as their starter, he was benched in December after a 1–4 midseason stretch, and the team went to the rookie for the final three weeks of the campaign.
Atlanta is now set to move forward with Penix, and Cousins hopes to find another destination to compete as a starter in 2025.