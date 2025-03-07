SI

Where Kirk Cousins Stands With Falcons After Meeting With Owner Arthur Blank

The 36-year-old's time in Atlanta could be over after just one season.

Mike Kadlick

Kirk Cousins' time with Atlanta looks to be up.
Kirk Cousins' time with Atlanta looks to be up. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kirk Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons last season. Less than one year later, his time with the team may be coming to a close.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Cousins met with team owner Arthur Blank this week and told him he "wants to go to a place where he can start in 2025."

"The Falcons brass has said it'd do what's best for the team at QB," Breer added—so a decision remains to be determined.

Just over a month after signing Cousins to his mega-deal last March, the Falcons drafted his replacement in Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. While originally committing to Cousins as their starter, he was benched in December after a 1–4 midseason stretch, and the team went to the rookie for the final three weeks of the campaign.

Atlanta is now set to move forward with Penix, and Cousins hopes to find another destination to compete as a starter in 2025.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL