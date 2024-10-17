Kirk Cousins Used a Perfectly Random Rap Lyric to Explain NFL Road Games
The Atlanta Falcons are off to a 4-2 start and are tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the best record in the NFC South. Kirk Cousins is off to a hot start for the Falcons and is fourth in the NFL in passing yards and tied for eighth in touchdown passes.
This Sunday they will take on the 3-3 Seattle Seahawks. During Cousins's press conference ahead of the game he explained what it was like for teams going on the road in the NFL and quoted a song. It's not clear if he knew that's what he was doing, but he did it flawlessly.
"My teammate used to say walking into your trap, take over your trap was the line he would say," Cousins explained. "And so that's kind of what it is. You go into someone else's stadium and you try to assert yourself. That's what everyone's trying to do when they go on the road. It's hard to do but that's certainly the goal."
The odd part about this is that Cousins says a teammate used to say that line so it's unclear if he has any idea he's actually quoting Bankroll Fresh, a deceased rapper who was from Atlanta. His song, "Take Over Your Trap" (featuring 2 Chainz and Skooly), which was released in 2015, was previously adopted by the 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers, a team that started the season 11-0 before losing four of their last five regular season games. They then lost in the Wild Card round against the Cleveland Browns.
The thing about Cousins is that he was drafted in 2012 and was still in his 20's playing for Washington when the song came out. So he could have actually heard this line from someone his own age in Washington or Minnesota.
Wherever he heard it, it's something that stuck with him long enough to mention in a press conference in 2024 where he perfectly used a trap house as a metaphor for a football stadium. Just as one would expect Kirk Cousins to do.