Kirk Cousins Has Thoughts on Fans Singing Along During 'Wicked'
Kirk Cousins—QB1 and also ... theater nerd?
Yes, you read that right. If you weren't already aware, Cousins, who is in the midst of his first season with the Atlanta Falcons after six with the Minnesota Vikings, is actually a lifelong performer and musical theater fan. Don't believe me? Let his high school show choir highlights do the talking.
The impossibly likable NFL star revealed more of this incredible lore on Wednesday, speaking to reporters after the Falcons' bye week.
"Saw the movie Wicked," he said of his out-of-office activities. "Sang the musical songs in my high school choir and then saw the musical in college. And then took my boys to the movie, so it's pretty good. They're singing the songs now all the time."
And as for the debate as to whether avid fans should sing during screenings, well, we now know where Cousins stands on the matter. "Well, the thing I was doing in the theater was I was singing along," he revealed. "I was kind of waiting for my wife to nudge me to stop doing that, but, you know when Elphaba goes into 'The Wizard and I,' it's hard not to. And then, 'Defying Gravity.' It's hard not to."
The Falcons' social media team then capitalized on the moment with the perfect caption: A reference to a now-viral interview with Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, in which a reporter suggests fans are "holding space" for the lyrics of "Defying Gravity" (whatever that means). Just another iconic moment for Cousins, king of Kohl's Cash and short-sleeved button-downs.
The Falcons will be next holding space for their game against the L.A. Chargers, slated for Sunday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. ET.