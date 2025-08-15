Kliff Kingsbury Reveals What Commanders Need From Terry McLaurin Right Now
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been watching his team practice from the sidelines as he seeks a new contract. The two sides remain reportedly far apart on an extension as the regular season creeps closer.
McLaurin, who played a major role in the Commanders' surprising success last season, has been attending meetings and other off-field activities as negotiations continue. Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury would obviously like to see his best receiving option doing some on-field work and shared his thoughts on the timeline yesterday, saying “time on task together on the grass is really the only way you can continue to build."
Time on task together on the grass is a great way to say "playing football." Complicating the issue of getting on the same page is another injury to wideout Noah Brown.
“I think we’re kind of at that point to where we need to start getting those guys, when they’re available, out there and jelling to see where we are as an offense," Kingsbury said.
Washington still has two preseason games remaining and their first regular season contest isn't until September 7, so there is still time for everyone to get in sync.