Former NFL QB Thinks Lamar Jackson Missed Open Throw to Ice Game vs. Bills
The Ravens suffered one of their most painful losses in regular season history on Sunday in their Week 1 game against the Bills, a bitter defeat that might have been a sweet win had Lamar Jackson made one key pass at the end of the game.
Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner broke down the Ravens' final offensive play of the night and pointed out a sneaky open look that could have given Baltimore a fresh set of downs. On a 3rd-and-long in Ravens' territory, Jackson threw a pass to DeAndrew Hopkins that came a few yards short of the first down. Baltimore punted on the next play, and put the ball in Josh Allen's hands to ultimately win the game.
Warner thought that Jackson could have made a different decision on that last play, as tight end Mark Andrews appeared to get open on a hot route.
Here's Warner's video breakdown:
It's possible Jackson initially saw Andrews, but his passing lane got blocked by an incoming Bills blitzer. Still, it looks like the star tight end made enough space for himself to easily get what would have been a game-sealing first down. The Bills had no more timeouts at that point, and Jackson would have taken home a statement victory.
In any case, Warner made it clear that the Ravens' 41-40 loss was not on Jackson, who threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns and added one touchdown on the ground. There were many other critical plays (especially on the Ravens' defensive side) in the second half that ultimately helped turn the tides in Buffalo's favor.