Kyle Brandt Busts Out Legitimately Good Scott Hanson Impression
In a few short days Scott Hanson and the NFL RedZone will kick off its 16th season of showing an astounding amount of commercial-free football. And people can feel it in the air because waiting for meaningful football is an excruciating process made so much more tolerable when there's some light at the end of the tunnel. Soon all those football traditions will return to soothe the soul.
Good Morning Football discussed some of their favorites on today's show. Peter Schrager said his is the first octobox of the season—when RedZone manages to provide a live look at eight different games. Schrager teed up his partner Kyle Brandt to do one of the first-ever Hanson impressions on broadcast television.
To the surprise of very few, Brandt nailed it.
Hanson does sound like that. Almost exactly like that. He's crow-hopping and that excitement is coming from the deepest part of his soul.
The RedZone host dutifully scored the impression on a previously uncharted scale of 2 stars, giving Brandt the full allotment.
The bar has been set. Are there any other media members who can do a better Hanson?