SI

Kyle Brandt, CBS Go Full 'Dune' Mode on Caleb Williams

Production value of pregame shows are rarely higher.

Kyle Koster

Kyle Brandt's Caleb Williams essay was an homage to Dune.
Kyle Brandt's Caleb Williams essay was an homage to Dune. / NFL on CBS on X
In this story:

Caleb Williams has done a tremendous amount of work in a short amount of time erasing generational pain inflicted by scores of other, less-skilled Chicago Bears quarterbacks. The rookie will bring a 4-2 record and heightened expectations into Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders—also presenting a showcase for the NFL Draft's most recent top-two picks. Win that and rumors that he is the chosen one will only grow stronger.

And no one will present the topic with more production value than Kyle Brandt and CBS' The NFL Today.

The pregame spot is essentially Dune 3, if Dune 3 for some reason focused its lens on Williams and the Chicago Bears.

Again, Williams is six games into his professional career, which is probably not enough time for Brandt to get into costume and yell from the top of the dunes in an ancient tongue about all the quarterback is going to do.

On the other hand, these productions are super fun, creative and are a million times more interesting than typical pregame fare. It has to be so fun, too, for everyone involved to be involved. Keep them coming.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

Home/NFL