Kyle Brandt, CBS Go Full 'Dune' Mode on Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams has done a tremendous amount of work in a short amount of time erasing generational pain inflicted by scores of other, less-skilled Chicago Bears quarterbacks. The rookie will bring a 4-2 record and heightened expectations into Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders—also presenting a showcase for the NFL Draft's most recent top-two picks. Win that and rumors that he is the chosen one will only grow stronger.
And no one will present the topic with more production value than Kyle Brandt and CBS' The NFL Today.
The pregame spot is essentially Dune 3, if Dune 3 for some reason focused its lens on Williams and the Chicago Bears.
Again, Williams is six games into his professional career, which is probably not enough time for Brandt to get into costume and yell from the top of the dunes in an ancient tongue about all the quarterback is going to do.
On the other hand, these productions are super fun, creative and are a million times more interesting than typical pregame fare. It has to be so fun, too, for everyone involved to be involved. Keep them coming.