Kyle Brandt Compares Dallas Cowboys to 'Grape Lady' From Ebaum's World
Mike Tomlin always finds a way to get his teams to play .500 football so he's afforded the luxury of coming up with maxims like "there's a fine line between making wine and squashing grapes." And we should really embrace any football coach who says something interesting because that is simply not always the case. The quote—and general idea of serious winemaking versus stumbling around on some fruit—is back in the collective consciousness this morning because the Good Morning Football crew used it as a jumping-off point for a discussion about the Pittsburgh Steelers' objectively gross loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.
It was a victory Dallas desperately needed and the Steelers will likely rue the time they let Rico Dowdle, Jalen Tolbert, and Hunter Luepke beat them. Kyle Brandt, as only he can, compared the Cowboys to the Grape Lady from the infamous internet clip.
For context, here's the clip in question. For those too young to remember when this originally went viral, please understand this country didn't work for weeks. Early YouTube was truly a different time.
So yeah, not an expert but it seems bad if a team that's basically doing all the writhing and moaning on the ground gets back up and beats you at home.
On the other hand, Dallas is kind of gritty and that changes all the narratives and A-blocks about their team. They may even be on a path to becoming slightly likable.
Strange times.