Kyle Shanahan Hints Christian McCaffrey Could Return From IR If 49ers Make Playoffs
Running back Christian McCaffrey is on injured reserve for the second time this season, but San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged Wednesday that there could be a scenario in which fans see the star running back return to the field in the 2024 season.
The 49ers have a disappointing 5–7 record on the year, but if they're able to turn things around during the stretch run and sneak into the playoffs, Shanahan left the door open for McCaffrey to potentially return to action.
"Yeah, I believe so," said Shanahan when asked about that hypothetical on Wednesday, via Clayton Holloway of the NFL Network.
It won't be easy for San Francisco to reach the postseason. The team sits dead last in the NFC West, though they're only two games behind the division-leading Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers still have five games left in the season: Matchups against the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals.
McCaffrey didn't make his season debut until Week 10 after starting the year on the shelf while dealing with bilateral Achilles tendinitis. He was still shaking off the rust when he went down with a PCL injury during Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.
The wild-card round of the playoffs doesn't begin until Jan. 11, 2025, meaning McCaffrey would have about five weeks to get right if he were to make a return. Shanahan isn't ruling out that possibility, though in the meantime San Francisco will have to get by with rookie Isaac Guerendo commanding the backfield. McCaffrey's second-string backup, Jordan Mason, also was put on IR following the Week 13 loss to the Bills.