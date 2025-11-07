SI

Kyle Shanahan Officially Names 49ers' Starting QB for Week 10 vs. Rams

Mac Jones is getting the call once again for the 49ers as Brock Purdy continues his way back from injury.

Tyler Lauletta

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones will be under center once again on Sunday.
The San Francisco 49ers are sticking with Mac Jones under center for another week.

On Friday, coach Kyle Shanahan said that Jones would once again be starting for San Francisco in their divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, as Brock Purdy continues to recover from his turf toe injury.

Last week, Shanahan had indicated that there was a chance that Purdy would be back on the team’s active roster, but not as the starter, as the team wanted to give him a full week of reps to make sure his body was up to the task. While Purdy was ultimately inactive last week, this week appears to be proceeding the same way, as Shanahan said he would have a conversation with Purdy on Saturday to see if he could be active as the team’s backup. Purdy is currently listed as questionable to play on Sunday.

Jones has played well in Purdy’s absence, helping lead the 49ers to a 6–3 record while contending with the tough schedule presented by the NFC West. Given the investment that the Niners have made in Purdy, it feels likely that he will get the starting job back when he returns to full health. But given San Francisco’s history of injuries, it’s good to know that they’re in capable hands no matter which of their quarterbacks gets the starting nod.

