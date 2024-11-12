Kyle Shanahan Says Deebo Samuel, Taybor Pepper Have Squashed Beef After Heated Exchange
A heated exchange on the San Francisco 49ers sideline between Deebo Samuel and long snapper Taybor Pepper went viral during their narrow win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10.
The Niners' field goal unit struggled in the 23–20 victory, despite Jake Moody delivering a game-winning kick from 44 yards out as time expired in regulation. Before his game-winner, Moody missed three of his six field goal attempts during the game. One of those misses resulted in a frustrated Samuel expressing his frustrations along the sideline.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan clarified what went down, before calling the general response to the incident an "overreaction." Shanahan told reporters Monday that Pepper "overreacted a little bit" after Samuel challenged Moody to raise his level of play. That led to the star wide receiver shoving the long snapper, and things escalated a bit from there.
Ultimately, Shanahan made clear that Samuel and Pepper have "squashed" any beef and the team is moving on from the incident.
The narrow victory saw San Francisco improve to 5-4 on the season, and they'll look to build off the win in Week 11 during a showdown against the rival Seattle Seahawks.