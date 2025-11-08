Report: Kyler Murray, Cardinals Parting Ways Is Likely ‘Imminent’
It appears the Cardinals could be embarking on a new era in 2026 and beyond.
Following a week in which Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray was placed on injured reserve and coach Jonathan Gannon said he’d be benched for Jacoby Brissett if healthy anyway, the Cardinals have some big decisions ahead of them.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that many of his sources around the NFL believe that Murray and the Cardinals will part ways this offseason, and one source in particular said “a separation is imminent.”
Murray has two seasons left on his five-year, $230 million contract he signed ahead of the 2022 campaign. He’s currently slated to count $53.3 million against the salary cap next season and $43.5 million against the cap in 2027.
According to Spotrac, the Cardinals would take on $57.7 million in dead cap money next year if Murray is cut before June 1. If he’s cut after June 1, that dead cap hit would split into $50.5 million in 2026 and $7.2 million in ‘27. If Arizona can find a trade partner before June 1, the Cardinals would save $35.3 million toward the salary cap next season.
All that to say, Murray and the Cardinals might benefit from a fresh start anyway. Arizona’s offense struggled with Murray under center in five games, going 2–3 and failing to score more than 21 points in all but one contest. With Brissett under center the last three games, the Cardinals’ offense has exploded for season highs in passing yards (312) and total yards (400), and are fresh off a 27–17 win over the Cowboys on Monday Night Football.
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said Thursday on The Rich Eisen Show that in NFL circles, Murray is considered to be a potential reclamation project in 2026 if he departs the Cardinals, following in the footsteps of other former first-round picks such as Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield and Daniel Jones who are taking the NFL by storm in their new homes.
There is plenty to be decided in Arizona with the big deadline looming on the fifth day of the new league year in March when $19.7 million of Murray’s salary in 2027 will become guaranteed if he’s still on the Cardinals’ roster.