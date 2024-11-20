SI

Kyler Murray Makes Cool Offer to Guy From His Viral NYC Pizza Video

The guy the Cardinals quarterback ate pizza with had no idea who he was.

Madison Williams

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray looks to throw a pass during warmups.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray looks to throw a pass during warmups. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

A video of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray eating pizza in New York City went viral this week because the guy who he stood with had no idea who he was. It made for a funny interaction.

Because the guy had no idea who Murray was, the video included them wholesomely eating pizza and commenting on it together.

Since the video went viral, the guy in the video, Surya Singh from Switzerland, found the video on social media and commented on it saying it was him eating pizza with Murray. He said he knew "something was up" because of cameras and people walking by, and he noted how Murray was a "very nice guy."

The Cardinals quarterback found his comment and replied giving him the option to come watch him in a game.

"Appreciate ya brother, if ya care to watch American football.. I got seats for you & whoever," Murray wrote.

It would be pretty cool if Singh takes Murray up on his offer.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL