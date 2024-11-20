Kyler Murray Makes Cool Offer to Guy From His Viral NYC Pizza Video
A video of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray eating pizza in New York City went viral this week because the guy who he stood with had no idea who he was. It made for a funny interaction.
Because the guy had no idea who Murray was, the video included them wholesomely eating pizza and commenting on it together.
Since the video went viral, the guy in the video, Surya Singh from Switzerland, found the video on social media and commented on it saying it was him eating pizza with Murray. He said he knew "something was up" because of cameras and people walking by, and he noted how Murray was a "very nice guy."
The Cardinals quarterback found his comment and replied giving him the option to come watch him in a game.
"Appreciate ya brother, if ya care to watch American football.. I got seats for you & whoever," Murray wrote.
It would be pretty cool if Singh takes Murray up on his offer.