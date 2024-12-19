Kyler Murray Drops Hilarious NSFW Response to Chilly Forecast for Cardinals-Panthers
The Arizona Cardinals are in for a (relatively) chilly one this weekend as they head east to take on the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C.
Ahead of the contest, quarterback Kyler Murray did his best to downplay the impact of playing in the cold—until hearing exactly what the temperature is set to drop to on Sunday.
"I've played in cold weather before," the 5'10" signal caller said at his Wednesday presser. "How cold is it supposed to be?"
"35°," a reporter answered—not bad, all things considered.
After a long pause, Murray went on blurt out a hilarious—and blunt—one-word response:
"S---."
Now to be fair, Murray did add a laugh in there and seemed to be messing around, but let's not forget: the quarterback grew up in Texas, played college football at A&M and Oklahoma, and has spent the majority of his NFL career in a dome in Scottsdale—so he's not necessarily used to the cold.
Was Murray's NSFW answer a Freudian slip? Perhaps, but we'll know better after we see his stat line on Sunday. Cardinals vs. Panthers is set to kick off at 1:00 p.m. EST from the frozen tundra of Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium.