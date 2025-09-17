Kyler Murray Issues Apology for Controversial Photo Posing With His Dog
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray issued an apology Wednesday after he was criticized over a photo he posted on his Instagram account.
In the photo, Murray was posing with his dog, a pitbull named Trunks, while wearing a white Virginia Tech Michael Vick jersey. Vick, of course, was convicted of operating and financing a dogfighting ring in Virginia in 2007. He served 21 months in prison for the crime.
Murray's decision to wear his jersey while posing for a photo with his dog was a dumbfounding one, and he's since admitted to his oversight and came forth with an apology.
"In no way, shape or form do I condone animal cruelty or dogfighting, whatever it is. For me personally, y'all saw me wear the Michael Vick jersey, a player who I admired very much growing up. And then being home with my pup––you know, my dogs Trunks and Swoosh, they both get treated like kings. So, it's not like, in no way, shape or form am I condoning that. I saw how it affected people, so I decided to take it down," Murray told reporters of the controversial social media post.
Murray made clear that he had no ill intentions with his post. He said he deleted the post after seeing the response to it from fans online.
Murray also wore the No. 7 Vick jersey to State Farm Stadium on Sunday before the team's 27–22 victory over the Panthers.