Kyler Murray Taking Offseason Trip to South Korea for Such a Special Reason
It's a pivotal off-season for the Arizona Cardinals who, after an 8–9 finish to 2024, have just over $75 million in salary cap space to work with heading into the NFL's new league year.
Their quarterback in Kyler Murray is also coming off of his first fully healthy season since 2020—a campaign in which he threw for 3,800+ yards, scored 26 total touchdowns and notched a career-high 66.8 QBR. Prior to building off that momentum, he's taking a pretty special off-season trip.
"Kyler Murray is heading to South Korea for the first time on Saturday," shared Cardinals insider Kyle Odegard in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "The Cardinals’ quarterback, whose mother is Korean, has always been proud of his heritage and is extremely popular there."
Murray himself is a third-generation Korean American, with his maternal grandmother being a South Korean national.
A pretty cool full-circle moment for the 27-year-old this weekend.