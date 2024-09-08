Kyler Murray Ripped for Not Seeing Wide Open Marvin Harrison Jr. in Final Minute of Loss
In this story:
Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals got off to a great start in Buffalo on Sunday, but then fell apart in the second half and left with a 34-28 loss to the Bills.
The Cardinals quarterback had fans scratching their heads when with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter he didn't see a wide-open Marvin Harrison Jr. who could have scored an easy go-ahead touchdown if his quarterback had gotten him the ball.
Harrison, who had just one catch for four yards in his first NFL game, was all by himself on this play:
Here's another stunning view:
Fans were not impressed with Murray:
More From Around the NFL
Published