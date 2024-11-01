Kylie Kelce Had Funny Response to Jason Kelce's Relationship Advice on Latest Podcast
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast has a new feature this week, as paying subscribers can listen to the "Heights Hotline" where people can call in and ask the Kelce brothers for life advice.
The first episode featured a fellow who wanted to know how he could break out of a dry spell with his wife. The Kelce's responses quickly generated a number of headlines despite the paywall thanks to a breakout social clip posted on TikTok and X.
While Trav's answer was built to generate positive headlines, Jason went the humor route and may have gotten in trouble with his wife.
"For me I've learned that you try and set it up... Let's say you know that you're in the mood early," Kelce explained. "Start setting that thing up early, 'cause women, they’re weird. They don’t just always want to have sex. That don't just always want that. Just like men like to be sought after, women like to be sought after."
“Wear some really skin tight pants," Kelce continued. "Show it off. Sometimes they just want to see the goods. And I don’t know what you’ve been blessed with. If you have a big rear end just put some tight pants on and just start doing work and it's nice up in the air and she has to look at it. If you've got a nice bulge, maybe you've been blessed with that. Show off what she finds attractive in you."
Obviously, most of that response is tongue-in-cheek, but when you start giving relationship advice on your popular podcast, you're going to inspire certain responses from your equally social media savvy wife, which is exactly what happened when Kylie Kelce responded on TikTok saying, "If I had to guess based on my husband's *dumba--* response to this question, I would say that he's probably going to experience a spell of his wife saying that's she's not interested."
All's fair in love and content in 2024, but it's still nice that she gave the clip away for free.